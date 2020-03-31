Vital Signs Monitoring Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are GE Healthcare, Masimo, Mindray, Nihon Kohden

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- An anesthetic machine with integrated systems for monitoring of several vital parameters, including blood pressure and heart rate. North America is a significant contributor to the market, followed by Europe, due to the presence of high-end technology providers and better RandD facilities.



The global vital signs monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2019-2025.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vital Signs Monitoring. This report studies the global market size of Vital Signs Monitoring, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Vital Signs Monitoring production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- A and D Medical

- Contec Medical Systems

- Covidien

- GE Healthcare

- Masimo

- Mindray

- Nihon Kohden

- Nonin Medical

- Omron Healthcare



Segment by Type:

- BP Monitoring Devices

- Pulse-Oximeters

- Temperature Monitoring Devices



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



