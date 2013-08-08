Vital Signs Monitoring Market Worth $4,375 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The report “Vital Signs Monitoring Market - Market Landscape Analysis of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters and Temperature Monitoring Devices - Forecasts up to 2018” , analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World..



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Blood pressure, respiratory rate, heart rate and body temperature within a normal range are necessary for the survival of human life and these parameters are referred to as vital signs. The measurement of the vital signs using various vital sign monitors offers clinically relevant information concerning the health status of the patient. Additionally, monitoring of vital signs before and after medical operation minimizes patient risk, besides reducing error in interpretation of clinical data.



The global vital signs monitoring market was valued at $3,148 million in the year 2012 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% from the year 2013, reaching approximately $4,375 million by 2018. In this research, market sizing, market share, market segmentation, and forecasts are provided for select countries. Pulse-oximeters command the market with the highest market revenue, compared to other devices. However, the higher cost of pulse-oximeters comparative to BP monitors and thermometers also denotes the market volume. Based on installations, temperature monitoring devices command the global vital signs monitoring market owing to their low cost.



North America commands the vital signs monitoring devices market with over 40% market share, followed by Europe. The North American and European vital signs monitors markets is expected to reach $1,307.6 million and $907.0 million, respectively, by the end of 2013. They have been driving the market significantly, owing to the rising number of elderly people across these economies. The European market is expected to witness a boost in demand owing to the rising demand for home health patient monitoring devices due to changing demographics and lifestyles.



However, Asian markets witness the highest growth rates owing to the rising demand for these devices for easier and faster vital signs monitoring devices at clinics as well as for home health. The new markets that are expected to grow at a brisk pace are emerging economics such as China, India, Japan and other regions of Asia-Pacific, and untapped markets in European regions.



Scope of the Report



This research report categorizes the global vital signs monitoring market into geography, and by product. The market is further broken down by geography, with exhaustive revenue analysis, as well as the forecast up to 2018.



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