Vitamin B12 Complex Liquid Drops Can Greatly Benefit Obese Individuals

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Vitamin B12 complex liquid drops benefits obese individuals by supplying them with sufficient levels of Vitamin B12.



Studies found that obese individuals have low levels of Vitamin B12 and, consequently, will significantly benefit from Vitamin B12 Complex Liquid Drops supplementation. This vitamin is imperative for metabolism, production of energy, DNA synthesis, production of new and healthy red blood cells, and maintenance of the nervous system. Therefore, deficiency of the vitamin can lead to serious health problems.



While Vitamin B12 deficiency is usually related to age, diet, and digestive disorders, obesity also negatively affects how well the body absorbs the vitamin. Obese individuals may suffer from Vitamin B12 deficiency because they are more likely to develop diabetes and gastrointestinal problems. Those who suffer from diabetes and gastroesophageal reflux disease may have to take metformin and PPIs (proton-pump inhibitors), respectively. These medications are known to affect the body’s ability to absorb the vitamin, increasing their risk of developing a deficiency of the vitamin.



Another reason why obese individuals can significantly benefit from Vitamin B12 complex supplementation is because they tend to consume foods that are high in carbohydrates and sugars and low in protein. Protein is usually found in animal products, which are also the main dietary sources of the vitamin. Thus, taking the supplement can help them obtain sufficient levels of Vitamin B12, protecting them from the conditions and diseases caused by Vitamin B12 deficiency.



“Vitamin B12, like the other B vitamins, is important for metabolism. It helps in the formation of red blood cells and in the maintenance of the central nervous system.” – The New York Times Health Guide



About Choice Nutrition Supplements:

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com