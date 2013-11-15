Vitamin B12 Complex Liquid Drops Helps Prevent Permanent Nerve Damage

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Vitamin B12 Complex Liquid Drops prevents nerve damage by providing the body with sufficient levels of Vitamin B12 needed for the building of myelin sheaths, the nerve fibers’ protective coating.



The importance of maintaining sufficient levels of Vitamin B12 in the body cannot be overemphasized as the vitamin plays various vital roles in keeping the body healthy, one of which is preventing permanent nerve damage. The B12 vitamin is required in the building of myelin sheaths around the nerves. Myelin sheaths serve as the protective coating of the nerve fiber, and if damaged, may result to irreversible nerve damage and serious nerve disorders.



With the help of Vitamin B12 Complex Liquid Drops , permanent nerve damage is prevented as the supplement supplies the body with sufficient levels of the vitamin needed for the production of myelin sheaths. While the liver stores the vitamin for a long period of time, Vitamin B12 deficiency can take place due to different factors such as diet, age, and medical conditions that prevent the body from absorbing the vitamin.



Furthermore, since Vitamin B12 Complex comes in liquid form, it is absorbed by body 3 times faster than its pill counterparts, making sure that no significant amount of the vitamin is wasted. Other benefits of Vitamin B12 include energy metabolism, DNA synthesis, and the production of new and healthy red blood cells



“Vitamin B12, like the other B vitamins, is important for metabolism. It helps in the formation of red blood cells and in the maintenance of the central nervous system.” – The New York Times Health Guide



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com