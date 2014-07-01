Vitamin B12 Deficiency Becomes More Prevalent on Adults

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- According to statistics, more and more people today both young and old are diagnosed of having mild to severe Vitamin B12 deficiency. Many health experts believe that one of the reasons of the increasing prevalence of Vitamin B12 deficiency would be the fact that many people are not even aware of it. According to a recent study 1 in 31 adults 51 years of age or above have Vitamin B12 deficiency. Furthermore, more and more researches are being conducted right now with regards to it and one research even found out that Vitamin B12 deficiency could be associated to slower brain development and impaired brain function as well.



As one of the B complex vitamins, Vitamin B12 is highly important for various vital processes in the body. Unlike other vitamins, Vitamin B12 requires an intrinsic factor in order for it to be absorbed by the body. However, the problem arises when people are not able to synthesize Vitamin B12 from various sources such as meat products, eggs and more. They will then experience various health problems such as constant headaches, lethargy, muscle weakness, easy bruising, and difficulty in breathing which could then lead to more serious illnesses later on. With this, health experts worldwide strongly recommend using Vitamin B12 supplements which could be absorbed by the body quickly.



Another suggestion would be taking Vitamin B12 supplements. There is tons of Vitamin B12 supplements available in the market right now.



“According to the latest research, people with high levels of markers for vitamin B12 deficiency were more likely to score lower on cognitive tests, as well as have a smaller total brain volume, which suggests a lack of the vitamin may lead to brain shrinkage.” – Dr. Mercola



