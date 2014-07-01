Vitamin B12 Deficiency Becoming More Prevalent Today

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Orlando, Florida – Vitamin B12 deficiency has become one of the most prevalent and undetected health problems today with tons of reports that both young and old people are diagnosed with it. According to health experts, most people diagnosed with Vitamin B12 deficiency are not aware of it despite the presence of various symptoms. Many health experts and even health and wellness communities worldwide are launching various campaigns both online and offline with regards to increasing the awareness for Vitamin B12 deficiency. One of their mode of action is to encourage both young and old especially parents to have a regular check up every now and then in order to avoid Vitamin B12 deficiency complications such as anemia.



Various signs and symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency include fatigue, lethargy, difficulty of breathing, headaches, lack of appetite. Serious symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency include yellow skin, mouth ulcers, dementia and more. It is highly advised that if you encounter any of these symptoms, you should consult your physician right away in order to avoid complications. Moreover, patients who are diagnosed with Vitamin B12 deficiency are encouraged to have a high Vitamin B12 diet which include eating meat products especially egg, lean meat, milk, cheese and salmon. However, for vegans it is suggested that they should take Vitamin B12 supplements.



Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Vitamin B12 Complex Sublingual Drops is currently one of the most recommended health supplements today. It has been reported that it could significantly help prevent Vitamin B12 deficiency and improve brain function as well. This health supplement is exclusively manufactured in the United States in a FDA inspected and GMP certified facility thereby assuring you that it is of top quality.



“It is prudent to advise all vegetarian and vegan patients, particularly if they are elderly or anticipating a pregnancy, to consume synthetic cobalamin daily, either by taking a supplement containing B12 or eating a serving of vitamin B12-fortified products.” – Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)



