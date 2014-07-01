Vitamin B12 Deficiency May Be Linked to Memory Loss and Cognitive Problems

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Orlando, Florida – In a study conducted in the journal Neurology, it was found out that Vitamin B12 deficiency could be linked to memory and cognitive problems which also include brain shrinkage. Researchers of the study did not prove that low vitamin B12 caused the cognitive abnormalities but they did find a strong association with markers of deficiency according to Dr. Martha Morris of the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. It was stated that adequate levels of Vitamin B12 is significant for the brain’s myelin sheath. However, when the sheath gets damaged, the brain functions get slowed down.



Health experts worldwide strongly recommend having proper diet which may include meat, fish, dairy products, cheese and other food which are rich in Vitamin B12 in order to improve brain function. However, for vegans it is recommended for them to use Vitamin B12 supplements in order to strengthen and boost their brain function since it was also found out in other studies that vegan are at high risk of having Vitamin B12 deficiency



One of the most recommended Vitamin B12 supplements today are those which are in liquid form as they could be absorbed by the body right away. Most Vitamin B12 supplements contain various combinations of vitamins such as B-12(cobalamin), B-2 (riboflavin), B-3 (niacin), B-5 (pantothenic acid), and B-6. Generally, the B complex vitamins help in converting carbohydrates into glucose, which the body uses to produce energy.



“I'd been receiving B-12 injections at the doctor's office for the diagnosis of fatigue and tingling in the legs. A friend suggested that I try this product and I switched to the Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual for convenience. I am glad I did. I really feel this has helped my energy level would highly recommend this product.” - Vitamin B12 Complex Sublingual Liquid Drops User.



