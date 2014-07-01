Vitamin B12 Deficiency May Be More Prevalent in the Elderly, Research Says

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Vitamin B12 deficiency is becoming more prevalent today. Many health experts consider Vitamin B12 deficiency as an invisible epidemic. According to a study conducted from the Tufts University Framingham Offspring Study, it was noted that 40 percent of people between the ages of 26 and 83 have plasma B12 levels in the low normal range which may lead to various neurological symptoms. 9% of the study respondents were found out to have outright deficiency and 16% exhibited near deficiency. Furthermore, the most surprising information that the researchers found out is the fact that low B12 levels were as common in younger people as they were in the elderly. With this study conducted, it can be said that Vitamin B12 deficiency is estimated to affect about 40% of people over 60 years of age.



The best source for Vitamin B12 deficiency would be meat products. For this reason, there are researches saying that vegetarians are at risk of having Vitamin B12 deficiency. Other sources of Vitamin B12 deficiency would include milk and shellfish. One of the recommended ways that many health experts would suggest is by taking Vitamin B12 supplements.



One of the most popular Vitamin B12 supplements today is Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual Liquid Drops. This supplement contains riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine and pantothemic acid. It is considered by many health experts as one of the fastest acting Vitamin B12 Supplements today. Aside from that, Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual Liquid Drops is exclusively manufactured in the United States in a FDA inspected and GMP certified facility thereby assuring you that you get a high quality health supplement.



“I'd been receiving B-12 injections at the doctor's office for the diagnosis of fatigue and tingling in the legs. A friend suggested that I try this product and I switched to the Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual for convenience. I am glad I did. I really feel this has helped my energy level would highly recommend this product.” Brenda, Vitamin B12 Sublingual Liquid Drops user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com