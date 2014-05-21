Vitamin B12 Deficiency Prevalence Grows Rampant Worldwide

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Vitamin B12 is one of the most important nutrients that your body needs in order to maintain its vital functions. However, health experts are getting alarmed on the fact that more and more people are becoming Vitamin B12 deficient especially children. What’s alarming about this is that this health problem is oftentimes not detectable and usually gets ignored until it’s already. Vitamin B12 could lead to various health problems such as decreased muscle growth, memory loss, fatigue and even nerve damage if not treated. It is therefore extremely important to make sure that you have a constant check-up just in case you experience any of the said symptoms.



Being one of the B complex vitamins, Vitamin B12 is extremely vital for energy synthesis. Compared to other vitamins, what makes Vitamin B12 unique would be the fact that it needs a compound called intrinsic factor in order for to be absorbed by the body. People who are Vitamin B12 deficient can experience mild to constant health problems such as fatigue, weakness, tachycardia, pale skin, easy bruising, diarrhea and constipation. If left untreated, Vitamin B12 could lead even more serious health problems such as anemia. Health experts strongly encourage people who suffer from these symptoms to make sure that they consult a physician in order to make sure whether they are suffering Vitamin B12 deficient or not.



One of the most common suggestions that health experts would give is to include more Vitamin B12 rich food into your diet regimen. Such food sources include meat and dairy products. Another suggestion would be taking Vitamin B12 supplements . There are tons of Vitamin B12 supplements available in the market right now, one of the most popular would be Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Vitamin B12 Complex Sublingual Liquid Drops. People who have used it reported that they felt more energetic and more active.



“According to the latest research, people with high levels of markers for vitamin B12 deficiency were more likely to score lower on cognitive tests, as well as have a smaller total brain volume, which suggests a lack of the vitamin may lead to brain shrinkage.” – Dr. Mercola



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com