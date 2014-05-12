Vitamin B12 Liquid Supplement May Be the More Practical Option to Prevent Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Vitamin B12 deficiency is a condition that people should not take blithely as it may lead to serious health problems, including permanent nerve damage and anemia. It may be prevented by taking a Vitamin B12 liquid supplement, which may be the more practical option for consumers.



One of the B complex vitamins, Vitamin B12 is essential for energy metabolism. It has other functions that are independent of the other vitamins in the group, though. It is essential for the building of myelin sheaths, which provide protection to the nerves. Furthermore, it is needed for the production of healthy red blood cells. Thus, deficiency of the vitamin is associated with permanent nerve damage and anemia.



The dietary sources of the vitamin are animal-based products such as meat, eggs, milk, and shellfish. As such, vegans are more likely to develop deficiency of it. Moreover, individuals with atrophic gastritis and pernicious anemia and those taking acid-reflux drugs are prone to developing deficiency of the vitamin as well. These groups of people may then greatly benefit from Vitamin B12 supplementation.



The more practical option for consumers in terms of preventing the Vitamin B12 deficiency may be by taking it as liquid. It tends to be cheaper than injections, and it is easier to take. It also has a fast absorption rate, so almost none of its ingredients is wasted. One such supplement is Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Vitamin B-12 Complex , which is made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility.



“I'd been receiving B-12 injections at the doctor's office for the diagnosis of fatigue and tingling in the legs. A friend suggested that I try this product and I switched to the Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual for convenience. I am glad I did. I really feel this has helped my energy level would highly recommend this product.” – Brenda, Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex User



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com