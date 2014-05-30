Vitamin B12 Liquid Supplement May Greatly Benefit Individuals with Vitamin B12 Malabsorption Issues

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- By taking a Vitamin B12 liquid supplement, individuals with Vitamin B12 malabsorption issues may avoid developing deficiency of the essential vitamin.



Vitamin B12 is one of the B complex vitamins and is considered as the most complex vitamin. It is needed for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and proper nerve function. Only bacteria are able to produce it naturally, but through bacterial symbiosis, one may get it from animal-based foods such as meat, shellfish, eggs, and milk. However, one’s diet is not the only factor why one may be deficient of the vitamin. Although one consumes a lot of animal-based foods, they may not be able to properly absorb it. The vitamin is bound to a protein, and for it to be released and be absorbed by the body, sufficient amounts of stomach acid and intrinsic factor are required. Unfortunately, certain factors affect one’s ability to produce stomach acid and intrinsic factor, including age, use of acid-reflux drugs, and pernicious anemia.



Having sufficient levels of Vitamin B12 cannot be overstated because deficiency of the vitamin may lead to low energy levels, anemia, and permanent nerve damage. As such, those who have problems absorbing the vitamin are advised to take it through supplementation. Generally, a Vitamin B12 liquid supplement contains the vitamin in its free form, so it can be readily absorbed by the body. Furthermore, that it is taken as liquid allows for faster absorption of the vitamin. In general, the 85 percent to 90 percent of the ingredients found in liquid supplements are absorbed by the body in 22 to 30 seconds.



Moreover, consumers are advised to purchase the supplement from a dietary supplements manufacturer they can trust. One supplement that is guaranteed safe and of high quality is Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex , which is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility.



“I'd been receiving B-12 injections at the doctor's office for the diagnosis of fatigue and tingling in the legs. A friend suggested that I try this product and I switched to the Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual for convenience. I am glad I did. I really feel this has helped my energy level would highly recommend this product.” – Brenda



About Choice Nutrition Supplement

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com