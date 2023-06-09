Vitamin B12 Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vitamin B12 Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vitamin B12 market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Apotheca Inc. (United States), Merck KGaA. (Germany), Charkit Chemical Company LLC. (United States), Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (India), American Regent, Inc. (United States), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Chemkart India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States), Sanofi-Aventis (France) and Pfizer (United States).



Scope of the Report of Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 complex is a nutrient that the body requires in small amounts to function and stay healthy. Vitamin B12 aids in the formation of red blood cells, DNA, RNA, energy, and tissues, as well as the health of nerve cells. It can be found in foods such as liver, meat, eggs, poultry, shellfish, milk, and milk products. Vitamin B12 is water-soluble (it dissolves in water) and must be consumed on a daily basis. Anemia (a condition in which the number of red blood cells is lower than normal) and neurologic disorders can be caused by a lack of vitamin B12. It is being studied in conjunction with folate in the prevention and treatment of certain types of cancer. Cobalamin and cyanocobalamin are other names for the same vitamin.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Food Industry, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements, Others), Form (Syrups, Injection, Tablets, Powder, Nasal Spray, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Sales Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels), Source (Natural, Synthetic) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Market Trends: Growing Demand for Geriatric Population.



Opportunities: Growing Research and Development Activities.



Market Drivers: Increasing Incidence of Vitamin Deficiency.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vitamin B12 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vitamin B12 market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Vitamin B12 Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Vitamin B12

Chapter 4: Presenting the Vitamin B12 Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vitamin B12 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



