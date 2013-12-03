Vitamin B12 Promotes Healthy Skin, Hair, and Nails

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- One of the B complex vitamins, vitamin B12 is beneficial for aesthetic purposes as it promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails.



Vitamin B12 is essential for various functions in the body. As a B complex vitamin, it promotes energy metabolism. However, it has other purposes that are independent of other B complex vitamins. It is essential for DNA synthesis, production of new and healthy red blood cells, and maintenance of the nervous system.



Furthermore, Vitamin B12 is used for aesthetic purposes as it nourishes the skin, hair, and nails, keeping them healthy and maintained. The vitamin helps individuals maintain youthful skin as it evens out skin tone and prevents it from excess darkening. It also improves moisture retention within the skin, keeping it from being dry. Moreover, lack of this vitamin can lead to premature hair loss and graying. This can also lead to unhealthy nails, characterized by rigged nail surface and brittle nails.



There is no doubt that vitamin B12 is essential for health and aesthetic purposes. However, a person’s diet and age can also affect the levels of this vitamin in their body. Vegetarians, the elderly, and those who have digestive disorders are prone to developing vitamin B12 deficiency. Therefore, supplementation of the vitamin is very important. The most efficient way to take the supplement is through vitamin B12 sublingual liquid drops. This allows the body to absorb the vitamin three times more quickly as opposed to pills. The faster the body absorbs this vitamin, the lesser the amount of the vitamin is wasted.



“When B12 is deficient, our DNA cannot replicate normally – meaning we can’t generate new, healthy cells. As a result, vitamin B12 deficiency can mimic all of the effects of aging.” -David L. Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, Director, Yale University Prevention Research Center



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