Vitamin B12 Sublingual Liquid Drops Significantly Benefits the Elderly

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Vitamin B12, a B complex vitamin needed for the maintenance of a healthy nervous system, may not be absorbed by the body due to certain factors. One such factor is age, it is reported that around 30% of older people may not have sufficient levels of stomach acid needed to absorb high amounts of this vitamin. In turn, this can lead to Vitamin B12 deficiency, which causes serious health problems including pernicious anemia and neurodegenerative diseases. However, by taking Vitamin B12 sublingual liquid drops , B12 deficiency can be prevented or treated.



Several studies found that the elderly are more likely to develop Vitamin B12 deficiency because of their inability to absorb the vitamin. One reason for this is because the levels of stomach acid decrease with age. Since the vitamin is protein based, sufficient levels of stomach acid are necessary to release it and be absorbed by the body.



Vitamin B12 deficiency is one of the causes of nervous system disorders usually experienced by the elderly and include confusion, memory loss, and Alzheimer’s disease. A study which followed a group of elderly people found that those who have lower levels of the vitamin scored worse in cognitive tests administered to them. Because of the implications of B12 deficiency among the elderly, they can benefit significantly from Vitamin B12 supplementation. By taking Vitamin B12 sublingual liquid drops, they will get the levels of the vitamin needed to maintain a healthy nervous system, helping prevent neurodegenerative diseases.



“If, as an older person, you start experiencing problems with memory, it would be smart for you to talk to your physician about whether you’re getting enough B12 in your diet and through supplements.” – Christine Tangney, Clinical Nutritionist at Rush University in Chicago



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