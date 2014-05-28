Vitamin B12 Supplements May Help Prevent Anemia, Health Experts Say

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Anemia which is a health problem related to the low red blood cell count has caught the attention of many health experts worldwide simply because the age group of people experiencing is gradually growing. Anemia is usually common among children but with the results of various researches, health experts have found out that even more adults today are experiencing anemia. Anemia if not treated can lead to even more serious health problems due to the fact that with lower level of red blood cells can cause other vital organs not to function properly. Signs and symptoms of Anemia would include memory loss, decreased muscle growth, fatigue, nerve damage and even bleeding.



Being one of the B complex vitamins, Vitamin B12 is extremely vital for energy synthesis. Compared to other vitamins, what makes Vitamin B12 unique would be the fact that it needs a compound called intrinsic factor in order for to be absorbed by the body. People who are Vitamin B12 deficient can experience mild to constant health problems such as fatigue, weakness, tachycardia, pale skin, easy bruising, diarrhea and constipation. If left untreated, Vitamin B12 could lead even more serious health problems such as anemia. Health experts strongly encourage people who suffer from these symptoms to make sure that they consult a physician in order to make sure whether they are suffering Vitamin B12 deficient or not.



One of the most common suggestions that health experts would give is to include more Vitamin B12 rich food into your diet regimen. Such food sources include meat and dairy products. Another suggestion would be taking Vitamin B12 supplements. There are tons of Vitamin B12 supplements available in the market right now, one of the most popular would be Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Vitamin B12 Complex Sublingual Liquid Drops. People who have used it reported that they felt more energetic and more active.



“According to the latest research, people with high levels of markers for vitamin B12 deficiency were more likely to score lower on cognitive tests, as well as have a smaller total brain volume, which suggests a lack of the vitamin may lead to brain shrinkage.” – Dr. Mercola



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com