Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The body is a complex machine and needs over 40 vitamins, minerals and dietary components for optimal performance. These vitamins and minerals promote the growth of healthy new cells and keep the body balanced. Because it is difficult for the body to absorb these essential nutrients, Diet Doc has manufactured their own painless Vitamin B12 injections, which boosts energy, increases mental alertness and improve overall stamina while dieting.



Vitamin B12 plays a very significant role in keeping the body balanced, breaking down carbohydrates that will be turned into glucose for energy, while also breaking down fats and proteins to keep the nervous system functioning properly. This powerful nutrient also preserves muscle tone in the stomach and intestinal tract, keeps the skin, hair and eyes healthy and protects the heart and nerves by reducing levels of homocysteine, also known as the fight or flight hormone.



When the body becomes deficient in Vitamin B12, patients may experience symptoms of sluggishness, fatigue, depression, scaly skin, red and cracked lips and unwanted weight gain. Although many people take oral Vitamin B12 supplements, they do not reap all of the benefits that this powerful vitamin has to offer because it is water soluble and very quickly excreted in the urine. Replenishing the body with Diet Doc’s Vitamin B12 injections enables the vitamin to be absorbed directly into the system, boosting energy levels by jump starting the metabolism and helping dieters avoid the typical dieting side effects while accelerating weight loss.



To ensure that each patient is receiving only the safest and best diet products available on today’s market, Diet Doc manufactures their vitamin and mineral supplements in fully licensed, FDA approved pharmacies that are based in the United States. After a simple telephone interview and health evaluation, qualified patients will receive a prescription that is valid for six months that can be easily reordered over the telephone. For added convenience, diet products can be delivered directly to each patient’s front door and will include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients.



Diet Doc has been helping patients nationwide lose weight and look and feel better than ever before for over a decade and has become the leading medically supervised fast weight loss program in the country.



Call today to speak with an expert about powerful Vitamin B12 injections and to take advantage of a 10% discount simply by subscribing to Diet Doc’s informative and free newsletter.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

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www.hcgtreatments.com



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