Diet Doc announced a new prescription B12 product for increased energy. Everyone can do with a little bit of extra energy during the busy holiday season. Those who have tried everything to boost their energy levels, but still feel drained may want to start looking for new solutions. Addressing the problem of low levels of vitamin B12 in the body is extremely important. To offer people an additional boost of energy in a painless and hassle-free way, Diet Doc launched a new vitamin B12 pump that is a better alternative than injections or pills and capsules.



Those who use medications that suppress gastric acid production, such as proton pump inhibitors for heartburn, may be at higher risk for B12 deficiency. Regular consumption of aspirin (approximately 1 in 5 adults take aspirin every day or every other day) and certain diabetes drugs are also associated with a higher risk of B12 deficiency. Additionally, most people have a tough time absorbing vitamin B12. However, the prescription B12 product from Diet Doc delivers this vitamin transdermally for faster and easier absorption. Transdermal B12 is better than oral B12 as it does not have to pass through the digestive tract; the user simply applies to the skin. Anyone can now receive the recommended daily allowance of B12 without having to subject their bodies to any pinpricks.



Recent studies indicate that 15-40% of Americans don't have adequate levels of B12 for optimal health. Vitamin B12 is responsible for the body's ability to make DNA for new cells and the formation healthy red blood cells. It also converts food energy to power metabolism. Short-term B12 deficiency is known to trigger extreme fatigue, unusual mood changes, and dementia-like qualities and difficulty concentrating or remembering things, thereby preventing people from feeling their best and performing at their highest energy level. In the long run, unchecked vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to problems such as permanent nerve damage, tingling or numbness in hands or feet, and an inflamed and cracked tongue, which is why it's important to replenish the levels of this vitamin as quickly as possible.



Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services.



