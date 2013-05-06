Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Diet Doc has developed a new mode of delivering vitamin B12 effectively and painlessly. A much better alternative to vitamin B12 injections, capsules, and tablets, Diet Doc’s new vitamin B12 pump not only offers patients an energy boost but also helps them keep vitamin B12 associated deficiency at bay. The diabetes drug Metformin, regular consumption of aspirin, and medications such as proton pump inhibitors that are prescribed to suppress the production of gastric acid in people afflicted with heartburn also increase the risk of B12 deficiency. Additionally, the body’s ability to absorb this vitamin is not very good. Keeping all the above factors in mind, Diet Doc has designed their vitamin B12 product to deliver this essential vitamin transdermally for quicker and easier absorption, right through the skin.



With hectic schedules, people feel drained out and they can always use extra energy. Those who have tried every possible formulation to boost their energy levels, but still feel exhausted may want to start looking for new solutions. Diet Doc’s product offers increased energy that is also helpful during fast weight loss. Studies indicate that 15-40% of Americans lack adequate levels of vitamin B12 for optimal health. Vitamin B12 is responsible for the formation of healthy red blood cells as well as the body's ability to make DNA for new cells. This vitamin also converts food into energy to power metabolism. Short-term B12 deficiency leads to a number of problems that include, but are not limited to extreme fatigue, unusual mood changes, memory problems, and dementia-like qualities. People may also find it tough to concentrate, thereby preventing them from feeling their best and performing at their highest energy level. It is extremely important to replenish the levels of vitamin B12 as quickly as possible because long-term and unchecked vitamin deficiency may lead to permanent nerve damage, tingling or numbness in hands or feet, and an inflamed and cracked tongue.



Addressing the problem of low vitamin B12 in the body is extremely important. To offer people an additional boost of energy in a painless and hassle-free way, the company has launched a new vitamin B12 pump that is a lot better than injections, pills or capsules. This transdermal delivery of energizing vitamin B12 that Diet Doc’s pump offers is easily absorbed by the body as the vitamin does not have to get through the digestive tract. Patients can easily get the RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) of vitamin B12 by just applying the cream directly to the skin. Diet Doc’s professionally designed pump dispenses exactly 1 gram of vitamin B12; 1 gram of cyanocobalamin (B12) translates into 1 pump per day. Designed to dispense the required quantity of vitamin B12 with 100% accuracy, these pumps are available to all Diet Doc’s patients. Affordably priced, these pumps are the perfect and pain-free alternative to painful vitamin B12 injections.



