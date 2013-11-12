Vitamin B3 for Chronic Kidney Disease (Ckd) in Stages 3, 4 & 5

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Healthy Kidney Publishing and founder Robert Galarowicz ND – Clinical nutritionist and natural health doctor has created The All Natural Healthy Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration which can help anyone in any stage of kidney disease improve their kidney function and avoid dialysis. This article is about how vitamin B3 can benefit chronic kidney disease. Watch a free video of over 7 tips to improve kidney health. Click the link … How To Improve Kidney Function & Heal Kidney Disease



Chronic Kidney Disease suffers generally don’t think of Vitamin B3 to benefit chronic kidney disease in stages 3, stage 4, and stage 5 and can better kidney health. But present and past studies have shown that this vitamin can have multiple good benefits for kidney disease.



What is Vitamin B3



B3 is the vitamin known as niacin, is also known as niacinamide and nicotinic acid, and is a water-soluble vitamin. Any niacin in the human body that is not used is excreted in urine. Vitamin B3 is not stored in the body’s cells and people need to consume it every day.



Vitamin B3 is one of 11 B vitamins which make up the B-complex family of vitamins. These help the body use fats and protein properly. All B vitamins help the body to transform food (carbohydrates) into fuel (glucose), which is used to create energy that fuels people throughout the day.



Vitamin B3 does many things in the human body including making various sex and stress-related hormones in the adrenal glands which are located right above the kidneys. B3 also helps improve cholesterol levels like lowering Ldl, the bad cholesterol and raises Hdl the good cholesterol.



Niacin is needed for many digestive functions. It converts the food we eat into useable energy, it also plays a critical a role in maintaining proper nerve function.



How Vitamin B3 Can Provide Benefits Chronic Kidney Disease (ckd)



One of the complications of kidney disease is that phosphorus levels can become elevated.



Phosphorus is a mineral found in the bones and needed to absorb B vitamins. Calcium and phosphorus are needed for building healthy strong bones.



People with normal kidney function can remove extra phosphorus from the blood. When someone has Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and stage 3, 4 or 5 Kidney their kidneys may not remove phosphorus properly. Elevated phosphorus levels can cause damage to the human body.



Excess phosphorus can cause chemical reactions and changes within the human body. It can pull calcium out of the body stores and especially in the bones, making them weak. Elevated phosphorus and calcium levels also lead to deposits of calcium in blood vessels through the body and in the heart, lungs and eyes. Calcium and phosphorus is important for good health and overall mind/body wellness.



Studies over time have shown that Vitamin B3 can control phosphorus levels from elevated in chronic kidney disease (ckd) throughout the stage 3, 4 and stage 5. This scientific study among others show that nicotinic acid, vitamin B3, and its many pieces may effectively lower phosphorus absorption in the small and large intestine. This will reduce the phosphorus level.



For anyone with chronic kidney disease in the later stage of 3, stage 4 and stage 5 this is great new information. An old but unknown vitamin treatment to prevent phosphorus levels from increasing and ruining the body.



Another benefit for anyone with kidney disease is that vitamin B3 can improve elevated cholesterol levels. Increased cholesterol levels are a common complication often seen in kidney disease.



By using Vitamin B3 in the late stages of chronic kidney disease people have two excellent benefits. Keeping the phosphorus levels properly managed and improving cholesterol levels.



Below is the reference to the published study and every part of the All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program is backed by science with scientific studies from all around the world.



References



Kalakeche R, Rennick A, Seel L, Shepler B. Nicotinic acid and nicotinamide: a review of their use for hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients. Pharmacotherapy. 2013 Jun;33(6):683-90. DOI: 10.1002/phar.1258. Epub 2013 Mar 21.



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

Healthy Kidney Publishing puts together programs that help people avoid dialysis, stop kidney disease and even reverse stages in some cases. They offer a lot of free information and recommendations.



See their Free video presentation that has over 7 ways to better kidney health including foods to eat and avoid, and supplements that can help. Visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com



See another Free video called the toxic foods to avoid with kidney disease and 5 nutrients that help repair damaged kidneys. Visit http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

Support@healkidneydisease.com