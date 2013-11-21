Vitamin C Sources and Benefits

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- As the season changes to a colder one, many people begin discussing vitamin c – they talk about increasing their intake of the nutrient, begin eating vitamin c rich foods, or discuss with cold sufferers the value of the nutrient in staving off illness. Aside from being an essential part of a nutritional diet, vitamin C has numerous wellness benefits that everyone can take advantage of all year long.



While vitamin C is not a cure for the common cold or other illnesses, when consumed or taken regularly before and after an illness it does provide support to the immune system. A strong immune system leads to a reduction in illnesses, and the symptoms of sickness when they do arise. In addition to immune system support, vitamin C is useful in promoting collagen development, which helps heal wounds, broken bones, and other physical injuries to the body.



Another reason this nutrient gets more press over others is that it supports all the body’s systems at the same time. The function of vitamin C is diverse and unique inside the body, and can improve overall health and wellness in addition to protecting from general illnesses to more severe health conditions such as cardiovascular issues, cancer, stroke, and others. It’s an essential part of any healthy diet.



Supplements provide the recommended daily amount, but to increase the value of the nutrient it’s best to get it in its natural state inside fruits and vegetables. Juices provide good dosages of the mineral, but are often high in sugar as well. Instead look straight to the raw fruit or vegetable directly. Peaches, bell peppers, strawberries, broccoli, peas, and obviously oranges are all natural sources of the vitamin, and provide other dietary benefits to support health and wellness.



No one vitamin is a miracle cure for anything; they’re all important to protect the body and assist in normal function. But vitamin C stands out for its unique wellness properties and numerous health benefits. Ensure the body gets enough of this nutrient by eating a healthy combination of fruits and vegetables listed above in addition to any supplements one may take.



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