Vitamin D Market Is Witnessing Strong Growth Due to an Increase in the Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiencies

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- The Vitamin D market is estimated to account for USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The Vitamin D market is driven by growth in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women, and increase in cases of malnutrition in children. However, the regulatory standards for vitamin D are creating a restraint in the market. The rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns is expected to create new growth opportunities for the growth of the market.



The Vitamin D Market is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025.



The prevalence of vitamin D deficiencies in several countries is one of the major factors fueling the growth of vitamin D market. According to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vitamin D deficiency is prevalent in 8.0% of Americans. Deficiency of vitamin D causes rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults. It has also been associated with common cancers, hypertension, and infectious diseases. Children need vitamin D for the development of skeletal structure and tooth enamel. The deficiency of vitamin D in infants can have adverse consequences such as growth failure, ethargy, irritability, rickets, and a predisposition to respiratory infections during infancy.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the vitamin D market in 2020.This high growth rate in the Asia Pacific region is coupled with growing investments by pharma and animal feed manufacturers for expansions. Also, the region is witnessing a huge demand for vitamin D3.



Some key players are Koninkljike DSM N.V (The Netherlands), Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd (China), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (India), Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co Ltd (China), BASF Se (Germany).



