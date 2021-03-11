New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The Global Vitamin D Market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The vitamin D is an essential factor in maintaining health. Vitamin D is a pro-hormone that regulates the body's calcium and phosphate levels in bone mineralization. It is also crucial for the increase in immunization of the body, regulation of cells of the body, and rapid increase of cells. Therefore vitamin D is a powerful source with multiple effects, which helps to maintain the body at optimum capacity. The most common advantages of vitamin D in the body which helps to maintain the health of the bones, prevention of flu, decrease the risk associated with diabetes, helps to prevent cancer cells in the body.



Key players contributing to the global Vitamin D Market share are Abbott Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd., Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi.



The exposure to the sun is the most common way of intake of vitamin D but there are some food options which provides vitamin D to the body such as, tuna fish, sardine fish, mushrooms, salmon, eggs, cod liver oil, etc. and there are some supplements available as a source for vitamin D. It is always recommended to get vitamin D from natural sources instead of supplements as the many of the supplements in the market monitored for safety by the regulatory authorities which could be harmful.



The significant deficiencies such as diabetes, depression, cancer could be for long periods of time. Therefore to avoid these deficiencies is very important and this fact is driving the growth for the vitamin D market. While the side effects because incomplete information by the consumers and having an excess intake of vitamin D such as hardening of heart, liver, blood could hinder the market growth of vitamin D.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Vitamin D market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.5 % and 8.0% CAGR, respectively. Increasing awareness of health benefits across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Food & Beverages is the dominating vitamin D application which holds 31% of the global market. North America & Asia-Pacific are equal chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe region.

Vitamin D2 is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 8.6%. However, associated side effects and costs are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

Other application type segment (that includes exposure to the sun but too much of exposure can increase the risk of skin cancer and some amount of supplements) was valued at USD 383.8 million and is expected reach USD 861.39 million by 2026.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness for 38% of the global vitamin D market. The nations such India and China where with large population the increased deficiency of vitamin D also found are driving the market for vitamin D.

Associated side effects related to vitamin D to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global vitamin D market on the basis of by type, application type, type of test, end use, and region:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D2



By Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Food & Beverages

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Other Applications



By Type of Test (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

25 Hydroxy

25 Dihydroxy



By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women



By Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Vitamin D Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vitamin Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Vitamin D Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Vitamin D Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.4.1.1. Increase In The Prevalence Of Vitamin D Deficiencies

4.4.1.2. Increase In Awareness Of Health

4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.2.1. Scarcity Of Ingredients

4.4.2.2. High Cost Of Ingredients

4.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

4.6. Vitamin D Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.8. Vitamin D Pestel Analysis



Chapter 5. Vitamin D Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. By Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. D3

5.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (Usd Million) (Tons)

5.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (Usd Million) (Tons)

5.3. D2

5.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (Usd Million) (Tons)

5.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (Usd Million) (Tons)



Chapter 6. Vitamin D Market By Application Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..