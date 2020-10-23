Vitamin D Market Strong Demand in Future 2020-2030 by Focusing Covid 19 Impacts 

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Vitamin D enables calcium absorption in the gut and normal mineralization of bones by balancing calcium & phosphate concentrations. It is an essential component for bone growth and bone remodeling and its deficiency may lead to serious medical conditions such as brittleness of bones, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, hypocalcemia, rickets, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and asthma. Modulating the cell growth, thyroid functions, neuromuscular functions, & immune functions; regulating the blood circulation & blood clotting; and reducing inflammation are some of the other key functionalities that vitamin D carries out.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global vitamin D market include Dishman Group, Divi's Nutraceutical, Stabicoat Vitamins, Lycored, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Kingdom Nutrition Inc., New Gen Pharma Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF, and Tocris Bioscience, among others.



America be the Dominatating Region:



North America will hold a major share of the global vitamin D market. The number of people suffering from vitamin D deficiency is significantly high in the U.S. This leads to an increased demand for this ingredient from North America. Furthermore, high awareness levels among individuals in this region, favorable government policies, and growing concerns among consumers regarding health are some of the other factors responsible for the regional market growth. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, led by India and China, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The changing perspective of populations residing in this region toward dietary supplements and key players planning to expand their presence in the region will stand to be among the major growth drivers.



Driving Factors:



The vitamin D market is primarily driven by rising awareness regarding vitamin D deficiency; growing malnutrition among children, especially in emerging economies; and increasing cases of osteoporosis among women. The cases of malnutrition and osteoporosis are shooting up, among other disorders caused due to the deficiency of vitamin D, especially in emerging economies. Thus, governments in various geographies are undertaking initiatives, such as running awareness campaigns, to educate the masses regarding the importance of consuming vitamin D in appropriate quantities. Moreover, rising disposable income and the high demand for fortified food among consumers will supplement this market growth. Recommendations by doctors and various regulatory agencies, such as FDA, EFSA, and NIH, among others will also play a significant role in propelling market growth.



On the downside, an overdose of vitamin D may lead to headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, and vomiting, among others. Hence, there are stringent regulations in certain regions to prevent undesired vitamin D toxicity and its excessive use. Such stringent regulations may have a negative impact on the sale of vitamin D and other dietary supplements in these regions, further hindering the market growth to a certain extent.



Segmentation Based On:



By Type -

1.D2

2.D3



By Form -

1.Dry

2.Liquid



By Application -



1.Functional Food & Beverages,

2.Pharmaceutical Products & Dietary Supplements,

3.Personal Care,

4.Pet Food & Animal Feed



The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to propel the demand for vitamin D ingredients in the global market. Various government & private organizations are investing heavily in research & development activities to find the correlation between Vitamin D and its role in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection by boosting immunity. In May 2020, a study published by the Northwestern University concluded that vitamin D strengthens innate immunity, preventing overactive immune responses. It further suggests that patients suffering from severe vitamin D deficiency are twice as likely to face major complications.



Research objectives:



- To study and analyze the global Vitamin D Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.



- To understand the structure of the Vitamin D Market by identifying its various sub-segments.



- Focuses on the key global Vitamin D Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.



- To analyze the Vitamin D Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Vitamin D Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



