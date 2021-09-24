Vitamin D Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Near Future

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2021 -- The Vitamin D market is estimated to account for USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The Vitamin D market is driven by growth in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women, and increase in cases of malnutrition in children. However, the regulatory standards for vitamin D are creating a restraint in the market. The rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns is expected to create new growth opportunities for the growth of the market.



The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2020.



By application, the vitamin D market was dominated by the pharmaceuticals segment in 2019, in terms of value. However, the segment is valued higher, due to the high cost associated with the IU level or potency level of vitamin D used in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, very low quantity of vitamin D is used in pharmaceuticals, due to its high quality, and thus, the volume market is comparatively less than other applications. Globally, the volume market is dominated by the feed & pet food segment in the market. The pharmaceuticals segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to its wide usage in health supplements, injectable, and capsules.



The dry segment is estimated to account for a larger share in the vitamin D market in 2020.



By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for a larger share in the market in 2020. The dry form of vitamin D is preferred by manufacturers due to its greater stability, ease of handling and storage, and convenience of usage in a wide range of products. Most of the vitamin D sold are synthetic. Vitamins D2 and D3 are mainly available in colorless crystals; their solubility in vegetable oil is low. The vitamin D3 analog is more stable as compared to that of vitamin D2. Vitamin D3 is estimated to be the majorly consumed vitamin D analog in the world.



The vitamin D2 segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the vitamin D market.



By analog, the vitamin D2 segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in between 2020 and 2025. Major sources of vitamin D2 include yeast and mushrooms. The wide applications of vitamin D3 in the animal feed industry are projected to drive the market for vitamin D. Vitamin D2 is used to prevent rickets; and treat osteomalacia, hypoparathyroidism (decreased functioning of parathyroid glands), and hypophosphatemia (low levels of phosphate in the blood). The wide applications of vitamin D2 are expected to drive the market. Vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are the major forms used by humans. Vitamin D2 is made naturally by plants; vitamin D3 is made naturally by the body when the skin is exposed to ultraviolet (UVB) radiation in sunlight, and it is also obtained from the skin of animals such as sheep and cows.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The deficiency of vitamin D is widespread in Asia Pacific, particularly in South and Southeast Asia. Rickets (a deformity due to "soft bones") is very common in China and is a result of poor vitamin D consumption. Furthermore, the rise in income levels and significant consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are expected to provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification of the region's functional food & beverage products, in turn, leading to growth in the consumption of vitamin-infused products, and thereby driving the market growth.



The key players in the vitamin D market include Koninkljike DSM N.V (The Netherlands), Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd (China), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (India), Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co Ltd (China), BASF Se (Germany), Dishman Group (India), Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd (China), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), PHW Group (Germany), Bio-Tech Pharmacal (US), Divi's Nutraceutical (India), Synthesia (CZE), Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd (China), Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Kingdom Nutrition Inc (US), McKinley Resources Inc (Texas), New Gen Pharma Inc (US), Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Pharmavit (The Netherlands), Tocris Bioscience (UK), Lycored (Israel), Stabicoat Vitamins (India), and Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp (US).



