Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The global "vitamin D testing market" will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.



The growing emphasis on constant innovations and up-gradation of products by leading companies around the world. Companies are looking to better their products with regard to efficiency and testing outcomes. The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Vitamin D Testing Market.



The report on Vitamin D Testing Market highlights leading regions across the world, with an aim to offer a better understanding to the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies that are being deployed at a rapid pace at a global level. It further highlights some of the growth stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader to gain an in-depth knowledge about the market. The report does play a vital role in comprehending the market to novices as well as established players in the market.



Key Points of the Vitamin D Testing Market Report:



The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value along with the market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Vitamin D Testing Market.

Market to Benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Latest Product Launch of Vitamin D Test Testing Product



Increasing regulatory approvals have had a positive impact on the global vitamin D testing market in recent years. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading global biotechnology company, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology.



The company has a strong market brand and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Thermo Fisher Scientific's latest business strategies will have a positive global impact. The increasing awareness regarding the effects of vitamin D on health has created the need for efficient medical devices capable of providing accurate readings within no time.



Top manufactures of Vitamin D Testing Market are:



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Immunodiagnostic Systems

DiaSorin S.p.A to Emerge as the Leading Player



The report includes insights into several factors that have had a positive influence on the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies and their impact on the global market. In addition to leading companies, the report includes market activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations. Furthermore, the report has identified increasing regulatory approvals as one of the most important factors that have accounted for the growth of the global vitamin D testing market.



Among all companies, Fortune Business Insights states that DiaSorin S.p.A has emerged as the leading company in the global market, in 2018. DiaSorin's attractive product portfolio, combined with a strong brand presence, has contributed to the commercial success in recent years.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2018

Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2018 and 2026

Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market (in revenues) by Technology (ELISA; LC-MS/MS; CLIA, RIA), 2018 and 2026

Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing

Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Key Growth Indicators of Vitamin D Testing Market

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Clinical Testing

Research Testing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



