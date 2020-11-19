Vitamin D Testing Market Size 2020 | Increasing Regulatory Approvals Likely to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The global vitamin D testing market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.
Leading Players operating in the Vitamin D Testing Market are:
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Abbott
bioMérieux SA
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH
Quidel Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
Market to Benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Latest Product Launch of Vitamin D Test Testing Product
Increasing regulatory approvals have had a positive impact on the global vitamin D testing market in recent years. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading global biotechnology company, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology. The company has a strong market brand and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Thermo Fisher Scientific's latest business strategies will have a positive global impact. The increasing awareness regarding the effects of vitamin D on health has created the need for efficient medical devices capable of providing accurate readings within no time. The report provides an insight into the latest industry developments and it further analyzes the products that have been cleared by regulatory approvals such as the FDA. Additionally, the report gauges the impact of these products on the global vitamin D testing market in the forthcoming years.
DiaSorin S.p.A to Emerge as the Leading Player
The report includes insights into several factors that have had a positive influence on the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies and their impact on the global market. In addition to leading companies, the report includes market activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations. Furthermore, the report has identified increasing regulatory approvals as one of the most important factors that have accounted for the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Among all companies, Fortune Business Insights states that DiaSorin S.p.A has emerged as the leading company in the global market, in 2018. DiaSorin's attractive product portfolio, combined with a strong brand presence, has contributed to the commercial success in recent years. Furthermore, companies such as EverlyWell Inc. will witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to its latest product offerings and a series of new launches.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2018
Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2018 and 2026
Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market (in revenues) by Technology (ELISA; LC-MS/MS; CLIA, RIA), 2018 and 2026
Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
Key Growth Indicators of Vitamin D Testing Market
Global Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Clinical Testing
Research Testing
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
Market Analysis – By Application
Clinical Testing
Research Testing
Market Analysis – By End User
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
Market Analysis – By Application
Clinical Testing
Research Testing
Market Analysis – By End User
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
Market Analysis – By Application
Clinical Testing
Research Testing
Market Analysis – By End User
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
Japan
China
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Continued...
