Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The global vitamin D testing market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.



Request A Sample Copy - Vitamin D Testing Market Report



Leading Players operating in the Vitamin D Testing Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)



Market to Benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Latest Product Launch of Vitamin D Test Testing Product



Increasing regulatory approvals have had a positive impact on the global vitamin D testing market in recent years. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading global biotechnology company, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology. The company has a strong market brand and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Thermo Fisher Scientific's latest business strategies will have a positive global impact.



Gain More Insights into the Vitamin D Testing Market Research Report



The increasing awareness regarding the effects of vitamin D on health has created the need for efficient medical devices capable of providing accurate readings within no time. The report provides an insight into the latest industry developments and it further analyzes the products that have been cleared by regulatory approvals such as the FDA. Additionally, the report gauges the impact of these products on the global vitamin D testing market in the forthcoming years.



Market Segmentation:



By Product



25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



By Application



Clinical Testing

Research Testing



By End User



Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others



By Geography



North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

DiaSorin S.p.A to Emerge as the Leading Player



The report includes insights into several factors that have had a positive influence on the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies and their impact on the global market. In addition to leading companies, the report includes market activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations. Furthermore, the report has identified increasing regulatory approvals as one of the most important factors that have accounted for the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Among all companies, Fortune Business Insights states that DiaSorin S.p.A has emerged as the leading company in the global market, in 2018. DiaSorin's attractive product portfolio, combined with a strong brand presence, has contributed to the commercial success in recent years. Furthermore, companies such as EverlyWell Inc. will witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to its latest product offerings and a series of new launches.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Vitamin D Testing Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.



Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.



Identifies market restraints and boosters.



Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Vitamin D Testing Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Vitamin D Testing Market growth?



More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@



Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 4.5%; Increasing Number of Company Collaborations to Offer Several Growth Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights



In-vitro Diagnostics Market To Exhibit a CAGR of 4.5%; Adoption Of New Techniques For Rapid Disease Diagnosis Will Encourage Growth, says Fortune Business Insights



Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% | Fortune Business Insights



About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs