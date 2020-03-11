Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The global vitamin D testing market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.



The report covers:



- Global Vitamin D Testing Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Gain More Insights into the Vitamin D Testing Market Research Report



Leading Players operating in the Vitamin D Testing Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Abbott

- bioMérieux SA

- Siemens Healthcare GmbH

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

- Quidel Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)



Market to Benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Latest Product Launch of Vitamin D Test Testing Product



Increasing regulatory approvals have had a positive impact on the global vitamin D testing market in recent years. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading global biotechnology company, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology. The company has a strong market brand and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Thermo Fisher Scientific's latest business strategies will have a positive global impact. The increasing awareness regarding the effects of vitamin D on health has created the need for efficient medical devices capable of providing accurate readings within no time. The report provides an insight into the latest industry developments and it further analyzes the products that have been cleared by regulatory approvals such as the FDA. Additionally, the report gauges the impact of these products on the global vitamin D testing market in the forthcoming years.



Request A Sample Copy - Vitamin D Testing Market Report



DiaSorin S.p.A to Emerge as the Leading Player



The report includes insights into several factors that have had a positive influence on the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies and their impact on the global market. In addition to leading companies, the report includes market activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations. Furthermore, the report has identified increasing regulatory approvals as one of the most important factors that have accounted for the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Among all companies, Fortune Business Insights states that DiaSorin S.p.A has emerged as the leading company in the global market, in 2018. DiaSorin's attractive product portfolio, combined with a strong brand presence, has contributed to the commercial success in recent years. Furthermore, companies such as EverlyWell Inc. will witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to its latest product offerings and a series of new launches.



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2018

4.2. Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2018 and 2026

4.3. Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market (in revenues) by Technology (ELISA; LC-MS/MS; CLIA, RIA), 2018 and 2026

4.4. Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing

4.5. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.6. Key Growth Indicators of Vitamin D Testing Market

5. Global Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

5.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

5.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Clinical Testing

5.3.2. Research Testing

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics

5.4.3. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Product

6.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

6.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

6.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

6.3. Market Analysis – By Application

6.3.1. Clinical Testing

6.3.2. Research Testing

6.4. Market Analysis – By End User

6.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories

6.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.4.3. Others

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7. Europe Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Product

7.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

7.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

7.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

7.3. Market Analysis – By Application

7.3.1. Clinical Testing

7.3.2. Research Testing

7.4. Market Analysis – By End User

7.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Product

8.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

8.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

8.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

8.3. Market Analysis – By Application

8.3.1. Clinical Testing

8.3.2. Research Testing

8.4. Market Analysis – By End User

8.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts



Report Focus:



- Extensive product offerings

- Customer research services

- Robust research methodology

- Comprehensive reports

- Latest technological developments

- Value chain analysis

- Potential Vitamin D Testing Market opportunities

- Growth dynamics

- Quality assurance

- Post-sales support

- Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Vitamin D Testing Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



Related Reports:



Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2020 Industry Trends, Drivers, Industry Overview, Regional Analysis 2026



Dermal Fillers Market 2020 Global Top Leading Countries Companies | Drivers, Consumption, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs