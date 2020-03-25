Vitamin D Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2026 - Top Companies Abbott Laboratories, F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd, Diasorin S.p.A.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global Vitamin D Testing market size is expected to enlarge during the forecast period, 2020-2026. The low content of Vitamin D increases the chance of broken bones and subsequently lead to other health problems. Low levels of vitamin D can develop risk of Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease, weak bones and extreme weight loss. Therefore, it is quintessential to intake healthy doses of vitamin D through healthy foods. Apart, vitamin D testing is conducted in case of wide exposure to osteoporosis and metabolic disorders. The tests range from low to high depending on the health condition of patient. Commercial factors such as lifestyle disorders, increase in smoking and alcohol consumption is expected to influence the market growth in the forecast scenario.



Global Vitamin D Testing Market To Grow $841.8 Million At 4.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2026.



The global market witness a surge due to manufacture emphasis on innovation and upgrading their product portfolio with new product offerings for precise outcomes. In addition, the demand for Vitamin D testing is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. Increase in nutritional awareness is propelling the vitamin D testing market growth in the following years



Both, developed and developing nations have been undertaking the research activities to increase an individual's health efficiency. Therefore, funding initiatives for research is on full swing in various economies. This in turn creates a pool of opportunities for market growth in the near future .Introduction of vitamin testing products is expected to witness a huge surge as there have been numerous product launches in 2019. In addition, surge in demand for diagnostic health services have been at the forefront in U.S.



Segment by Key players:

- Abbott Laboratories

- F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd

- Diasorin S.p.A.

- Beckman Coulter Inc.

- Siemens Healthcare GmbH

- Quidel Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

- Immunodiagnostic Systems



Segment by Type:

- Vitamin D2

- Vitamin D3



Segment by Application:

- Adults

- Pediatrics

- Geriatric

- Sports and Fitness enthusiasts



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



