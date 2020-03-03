Vitamin D Testing Market to Hit USD 841.8 Mn by 2026 - Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Immunodiagnostic

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Vitamin D Testing Market size to Expand at 4.2%; DiaSorin S.p.A.'s Attractive Product Offerings Will Help Market Gain Momentum, says Fortune Business Insights. The global vitamin D testing market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.



The growing emphasis on constant innovations and up-gradation of products by leading companies around the world. Companies are looking to better their products with regard to efficiency and testing outcomes. Increasing awareness regarding health disorders as well as several chronic diseases associated with vitamin D deficiency will fuel the demand for vitamin D test kits. Ongoing researches, focusing on the introduction of newer ways to include Vitamin-D in foods will create the need for Vitamin-D test kits.



Market to Benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Latest Product Launch of Vitamin D Test Testing Product



Increasing regulatory approvals have had a positive impact on the global vitamin D testing market in recent years. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading global biotechnology company, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology. The company has a strong market brand and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Thermo Fisher Scientific's latest business strategies will have a positive global impact. The increasing awareness regarding the effects of vitamin D on health has created the need for efficient medical devices capable of providing accurate readings within no time. The report provides an insight into the latest industry developments and it further analyzes the products that have been cleared by regulatory approvals such as the FDA. Additionally, the report gauges the impact of these products on the global vitamin D testing market in the forthcoming years.



DiaSorin S.p.A to Emerge as the Leading Player



The report includes insights into several factors that have had a positive influence on the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies and their impact on the global market. In addition to leading companies, the report includes market activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations. Furthermore, the report has identified increasing regulatory approvals as one of the most important factors that have accounted for the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Among all companies, Fortune Business Insights states that DiaSorin S.p.A has emerged as the leading company in the global market, in 2018. DiaSorin's attractive product portfolio, combined with a strong brand presence, has contributed to the commercial success in recent years. Furthermore, companies such as EverlyWell Inc. will witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to its latest product offerings and a series of new launches.



Some of the other companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global vitamin D testing market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Immunodiagnostic Systems.



Table Of content:



1.Introduction



1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2018



4.2. Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2018 and 2026



4.3. Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market (in revenues) by Technology (ELISA; LC-MS/MS; CLIA, RIA), 2018 and 2026



4.4. Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing



4.5. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships



4.6. Key Growth Indicators of Vitamin D Testing Market



Global Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



5.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing



5.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



5.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



5.3.1. Clinical Testing



5.3.2. Research Testing



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



5.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories



5.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics



5.4.3. Others



5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



5.5.1. North America



5.5.2. Europe



5.5.3. Asia Pacific



5.5.4. Latin America



5.5.5. Middle East & Africa



North America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Analysis – By Product



6.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing



6.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



6.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



6.3. Market Analysis – By Application



6.3.1. Clinical Testing



6.3.2. Research Testing



6.4. Market Analysis – By End User



6.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories



6.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics



6.4.3. Others



6.5. Market Analysis – By Country



6.5.1. U.S.



6.5.2. Canada



Europe Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary



7.2. Market Analysis – By Product



7.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing



7.2.2 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



7.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



7.3. Market Analysis – By Application



7.3.1. Clinical Testing



7.3.2. Research Testing



7.4. Market Analysis – By End User



7.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories



7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics



7.4.3. Others



7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region



7.5.1. U.K.



7.5.2. Germany



7.5.3. France



7.5.4. Spain



7.5.5. Italy



7.5.6. Scandinavia



7.5.7. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary



8.2.Market Analysis – By Product



8.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing



8.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



8.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



8.3. Market Analysis – By Application



8.3.1. Clinical Testing



8.3.2 Research Testing



8.4. Market Analysis – By End User



8.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories



8.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics



8.4.3. Others



8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region



8.5.1. Japan



8.5.2. China



8.5.3. India



8.5.4. Australia



8.5.5. Southeast Asia



8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary



9.2. Market Analysis – By Product



9.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing



9.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



9.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



9.3. Market Analysis – By Application



9.3.1. Clinical Testing



9.3.2. Research Testing



9.4. Market Analysis – By End User



9.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories



9.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics



9.4.3. Others



9.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region



9.5.1. Brazil



9.5.2. Mexico



9.5.3. Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary



10.2. Market Analysis – By Product



10.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing



10.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



10.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



10.3. Market Analysis – By Application



10.3.1. Clinical Testing



10.3.2. Research Testing



10.4. Market Analysis – By End User



10.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories



10.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics



10.4.3. Others



10.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region



10.5.1. GCC Countries



10.5.2. South Africa



10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments



11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)



11.3. Competition Dashboard



11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players



11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))



11.5.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



11.5.2. DiaSorin S.p.A.



11.5.3. Abbott



11.5.4. bioMérieux SA



11.5.5. Siemens Healthcare GmbH



11.5.6. Beckman Coulter, Inc.



11.5.7. Quidel Corporation



11.5.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific



11.5.9. Recipe Chemical + Instruments GmbH



11.5.10. Immunodiagnostic Systems Ltd



Strategic Recommendation



