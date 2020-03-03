Vitamin D Testing Market to Hit USD 841.8 Mn by 2026 - Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Immunodiagnostic

Vitamin D Testing Market Size, Share Estimation, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast 2020-2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Vitamin D Testing Market size to Expand at 4.2%; DiaSorin S.p.A.'s Attractive Product Offerings Will Help Market Gain Momentum, says Fortune Business Insights. The global vitamin D testing market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.
The growing emphasis on constant innovations and up-gradation of products by leading companies around the world. Companies are looking to better their products with regard to efficiency and testing outcomes. Increasing awareness regarding health disorders as well as several chronic diseases associated with vitamin D deficiency will fuel the demand for vitamin D test kits. Ongoing researches, focusing on the introduction of newer ways to include Vitamin-D in foods will create the need for Vitamin-D test kits.
Get Sample - Vitamin D Testing Market Report
Market to Benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Latest Product Launch of Vitamin D Test Testing Product
Increasing regulatory approvals have had a positive impact on the global vitamin D testing market in recent years. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading global biotechnology company, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology. The company has a strong market brand and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Thermo Fisher Scientific's latest business strategies will have a positive global impact. The increasing awareness regarding the effects of vitamin D on health has created the need for efficient medical devices capable of providing accurate readings within no time. The report provides an insight into the latest industry developments and it further analyzes the products that have been cleared by regulatory approvals such as the FDA. Additionally, the report gauges the impact of these products on the global vitamin D testing market in the forthcoming years.
DiaSorin S.p.A to Emerge as the Leading Player
The report includes insights into several factors that have had a positive influence on the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies and their impact on the global market. In addition to leading companies, the report includes market activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations. Furthermore, the report has identified increasing regulatory approvals as one of the most important factors that have accounted for the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. Among all companies, Fortune Business Insights states that DiaSorin S.p.A has emerged as the leading company in the global market, in 2018. DiaSorin's attractive product portfolio, combined with a strong brand presence, has contributed to the commercial success in recent years. Furthermore, companies such as EverlyWell Inc. will witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to its latest product offerings and a series of new launches.
Some of the other companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global vitamin D testing market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Immunodiagnostic Systems.
Direct Purchase This Vitamin D Testing Market Report
Table Of content:
1.Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
Key Insights
4.1. Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2018
4.2. Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2018 and 2026
4.3. Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market (in revenues) by Technology (ELISA; LC-MS/MS; CLIA, RIA), 2018 and 2026
4.4. Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing
4.5. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
4.6. Key Growth Indicators of Vitamin D Testing Market
Global Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
5.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
5.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
5.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
5.3.1. Clinical Testing
5.3.2. Research Testing
5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
5.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories
5.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
5.4.3. Others
5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.5.1. North America
5.5.2. Europe
5.5.3. Asia Pacific
5.5.4. Latin America
5.5.5. Middle East & Africa
North America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. Market Analysis – By Product
6.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
6.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
6.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
6.3. Market Analysis – By Application
6.3.1. Clinical Testing
6.3.2. Research Testing
6.4. Market Analysis – By End User
6.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories
6.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
6.4.3. Others
6.5. Market Analysis – By Country
6.5.1. U.S.
6.5.2. Canada
Europe Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
7.1. Key Findings / Summary
7.2. Market Analysis – By Product
7.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
7.2.2 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
7.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
7.3. Market Analysis – By Application
7.3.1. Clinical Testing
7.3.2. Research Testing
7.4. Market Analysis – By End User
7.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories
7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.4.3. Others
7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
7.5.1. U.K.
7.5.2. Germany
7.5.3. France
7.5.4. Spain
7.5.5. Italy
7.5.6. Scandinavia
7.5.7. Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
8.1. Key Findings / Summary
8.2.Market Analysis – By Product
8.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
8.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
8.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
8.3. Market Analysis – By Application
8.3.1. Clinical Testing
8.3.2 Research Testing
8.4. Market Analysis – By End User
8.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories
8.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
8.4.3. Others
8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
8.5.1. Japan
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Australia
8.5.5. Southeast Asia
8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
9.1. Key Findings / Summary
9.2. Market Analysis – By Product
9.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
9.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
9.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
9.3. Market Analysis – By Application
9.3.1. Clinical Testing
9.3.2. Research Testing
9.4. Market Analysis – By End User
9.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories
9.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
9.4.3. Others
9.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
9.5.1. Brazil
9.5.2. Mexico
9.5.3. Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
10.1. Key Findings / Summary
10.2. Market Analysis – By Product
10.2.1. 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
10.2.2. 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
10.2.3. 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
10.3. Market Analysis – By Application
10.3.1. Clinical Testing
10.3.2. Research Testing
10.4. Market Analysis – By End User
10.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories
10.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
10.4.3. Others
10.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
10.5.1. GCC Countries
10.5.2. South Africa
10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis
11.1. Key Industry Developments
11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
11.3. Competition Dashboard
11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players
11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
11.5.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
11.5.2. DiaSorin S.p.A.
11.5.3. Abbott
11.5.4. bioMérieux SA
11.5.5. Siemens Healthcare GmbH
11.5.6. Beckman Coulter, Inc.
11.5.7. Quidel Corporation
11.5.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.5.9. Recipe Chemical + Instruments GmbH
11.5.10. Immunodiagnostic Systems Ltd
Strategic Recommendation
Get more detailed Analysis Of Vitamin D Testing Market Report
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com