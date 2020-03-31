Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Animal feed additives market has witnessed a remarkable expansion over the recent years due to the increase in livestock production for meat consumption. This has parallelly impacted the synthetic vitamin E market. Synthetic Vitamin E being a key ingredient used in animal feed, translates that the product demand will continue to grow proportionally especially in emerging markets like China and India. In 2015, overall synthetic vitamin E market held a billion-dollar business. Regionally, Asia Pacific has major grounds enhancing Vitamin E market from animal nutrition. The region is one of the leading meat exporter and it dominated the overall meat production demand in past years. Increasing adoption of healthier animal nutrition practices along with spreading awareness regarding livestock diseases is driving the regional market growth. China and India are the major revenue contributors driven by the increasing per capita incomes of these countries that have resulted in higher meat consumption. Overall, animal feed vitamin E market covered more than 65% of the global share in 2015 and is slated to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% over 2016-2024.



Company Profiles

- Beijing Gingko Group

- Carotech Inc

- Eisai Food and Chemical

- Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Company

- Fenchem Biotek Ltd

- Palm Nutraceuticals

- Riken Vitamin Co Ltd

- Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co Ltd

- Davos life Science

- Vance Group

- Cargill

Wilmer Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co. Ltd Based on application landscape, cosmetic and dietary supplement sectors hold a major share of the vitamin E market. In order to get the diversified nutrient needed for healthy functioning of the immune system, people all across the world are preferring dietary supplements These supplements are available in the market in the form of powder, tablets, pills, capsules, and liquids. Western countries have played a pivotal role in the vitamin E industry expansion from this application. Dietary supplements application will grow at an annual rate of 4% over the next seven years.

Cosmetic sector has emerged to be the most attractive application domain of the Vitamin E market. As per estimates, it will attain maximum growth in the years ahead at a projected CAGR of 7% over 2016-2024. Changing consumer lifestyle and increasing affordability has led to the market penetration in this domain. Vitamin E being a superb antioxidant boosts up the collagen production and thereby are used in various anti-aging creams.



Increasing geriatric population in U.S. with large section using precautionary supplements to stay fit and healthy is pushing the regional Vitamin E market. Driven by the country's improved economic landscape and rising disposable incomes, common folks of U.S. are spending a significant portion of their earning in nutritional supplements. Together functional food and human nutrition accounted for almost 24% of the regional Vitamin E market demand.

U.S. vitamin E market is set to witness escalating gains, owing to healthy food consumption and high disposable income. Moreover, healthcare regulations are also contributing in driving the regional growth. U.S. vitamin E market generated revenue over USD 50 million in 2015 and is estimated to grow considerably in the coming seven years.

Europe vitamin E market is projected to expand significantly due to increase in consumption of dietary supplements. Moreover, rising demand for high protein diets, particularly in Russia and Germany has slated the Europe animal feed market size. Rising prescriptions and recommended health supplements from the health professionals will further complement the regional industry growth.

Cosmetics applications in the vitamin E market is witnessing high growth rate increasing at 7% over the period of 2016-2024. The willingness to pay more for the products which prevents skin ageing and assures various other skin benefits with UV protection & moisture content for healthy and youthful skin will generate huge scope for vitamin E industry share in the coming seven years. Its usage in sunscreen and other cosmetics products where vitamin E helps in reducing inflammation on the skin will escalate the industry growth over the coming timeframe.

Dietary supplements application is another lucrative segment assuring heavy gains in the vitamin E industry. Rising demand for nutritional edibles in the form of powders, liquids, tablets, pills, and capsules particularly in the western countries will spur the vitamin E market growth. Dietary supplements vitamin E demand is expected to register a CAGR of 4% over the period of 2016-2024. Reduction of migraine headaches, strengthening of the immune system, controlling blood pressure levels, and protection from flu and cold are the major benefits obtained from the consumption of these dietary supplements.



Another profitable segment in the vitamin E industry is the animal nutrition market, which was worth USD 1 billion in 2015. Growing meat export from Asia Pacific countries will generate animal nutrition demand. Rising prevalence of livestock diseases has enabled the usage of better animal nutrition in turn driving the vitamin E market. Moreover, rising cattle breeding in China, India, Russia, and Brazil will generate heavy demand for Animal feed additives market. Synthetic vitamin E is a major product used in animal feed industry.