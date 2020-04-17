Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. added research on Vitamin E market is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, market also includes an in-depth study of the industry's competitive scenario.



2015 Market Size - USD 2 billion



2024 Forecast Value - 7.2 billion +



Vitamin E market is gaining a substantial prominence and becoming an integral component of the overall nutraceutical industry with the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases all over the world. As per a report by CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), mortality due to poor nutritional diet accounts for 40% of the total number every year. With its increasing demand from pharmaceutical sector, vitamin E has now become a necessity for consumers, especially in emerging nations. Diabetes, Parkinson, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and Huntington's disease are some of the diseases fueling the expansion of Vitamin E market, owing to the high demand of this category of vitamins in the treatment of these diseases. Global Market Insights, Inc., depicts that Vitamin E industry will exceed a revenue of USD 2.4 billion by the end of 2024, with an estimated annual growth rate of 3.5% over the period of 2016-2024."



On the contrary, natural vitamin E market share is experiencing a downturn in terms of an imbalance observed in supply demand chain. Raw material shortage along with fluctuating price trends of natural vitamin E have somewhat negatively affected the market growth prospect. However, increasing consumer preference toward products that comprise natural ingredient along with government backed regulatory impositions pertaining to toxic additives inclusion in food & beverages and personal care products is expected to facilitate the market demand. Natural vitamin E market is set to grow considerably at an annual rate of 5% over the coming seven years, of which tocopherols based market will record a revenue of more than USD 300 million by 2024.

Based on application landscape, cosmetic and dietary supplement sectors hold a major share of the vitamin E market. In order to get the diversified nutrient needed for healthy functioning of the immune system, people all across the world are preferring dietary supplements These supplements are available in the market in the form of powder, tablets, pills, capsules, and liquids. Western countries have played a pivotal role in the vitamin E industry expansion from this application. Dietary supplements application will grow at an annual rate of 4% over the next seven years.

Based on products, vitamin E market is segmented into synthetic vitamin E and natural vitamin E. Natural vitamin E is further categorized into Tocopherol and Tocotrienols by products. Tocopherol is naturally found in fish, vegetable oils, nuts, and leafy vegetables. Tocopherols is projected to surpass USD 300 million by 2024, owing to rise in per capita income and consumers' willingness to spend more on nutrition and dietary supplements. Europe and U.S. are the largest contributors to the overall consumption, as the majority of the population is inclined towards maintaining healthy lifestyles in turn boosting the vitamin E industry.

