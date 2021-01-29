Vitamin K1 Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 : BASF, Royal DSM, Adisseo, Glanbia Nutritionals

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The global Vitamin K1 market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Vitamin K1 industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Vitamin K1 study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Vitamin K1 market include;

BASF (Germany), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Adisseo (France), Glanbia Nutritionals (Germany) and Tianjin Pharmaceutical (China)



Definition

Vitamin K1 is also known as phylloquinone, is mostly found in leafy green vegetables such as kale, collard greens, spinach, turnip greens, among others. Vitamin K1 is an essential type of vitamin in the human diet. Vitamin K1 is a fat-soluble vitamin and is vital to the development of healthy bones and teeth. Moreover, vitamin K1 plays an essential role in incorporating calcium phosphate into bones and is subsequently important for regular bone growth. It also plays a crucial role in blood clotting, since it activates blood clotting factors as well as coagulation-inhibiting factors.



The Vitamin K1 Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Others)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Application Scope in Dietary Supplements

- Prevalence of Vitamin deficiencies

- Rising Awareness towards Nutritional Enrichment Along With Weight Loss and Calorie Reduction



Restraints

- Excessive Dosage of Vitamin K1 may Result in Kidney Disease

- Supply of Raw Material for Natural Vitamin Coupled With High Cost



Opportunities

- Emerging Demand from Developing Countries



The Vitamin K1 industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Vitamin K1 market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Vitamin K1 industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Vitamin K1 Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework



Key Strategic Developments in Vitamin K1 Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Vitamin K1 Market

The report highlights Vitamin K1 market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Vitamin K1 market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



