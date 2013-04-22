Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Vitamin Shoppe Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) concerning whether a series of statements by Vitamin Shoppe Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) reported that its total Revenue rose from $674.50 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 26, 2009 to $856.59 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 and that its respective Net Inceom increased from $12.67 million to $44.86 million.



Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) grew from $17.95 per share in November 2009 to as high as $64.78 per share on February 19, 2013.



Then on Feb. 26, 2013, Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) its fourth quarter and fully year 2012 results. Vitamin Shoppe Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose to $950.90 million and its Net Income increased to $60.83 million.



Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc declined from almost $65 per share on February 19, 2013 to $51.44 per share on Feb. 26, 2013 and continued to decline to as low as $47.14 per share on April 4, 2013.



On April 19, 2013, NYSE:VSI shares closed at $49.81 per share.



