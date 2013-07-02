Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased NYSE:VSI shares was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Vitamin Shoppe Inc breached their fiduciary duties in connection certain statements made between May 8, 2012 and February 25, 2013.



Investors who are current long term investors in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE:VSI stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier against Vitamin Shoppe Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) stocks concerns whether certain Vitamin Shoppe officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that Vitamin Shoppe Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s operations, business trends and same-store sales trends.



The plaintiff claims that defendants allegedly failed to disclose that Vitamin Shoppe’s business was then being negatively impacted by competition from on-line retailers which were significantly reducing prices on popular supplements, that GNC’s new discount program was negatively impacting Vitamin Shoppe’s sales growth and that Vitamin Shoppe was experiencing declining same-store sales trends.



On Feb. 26, 2013, Vitamin Shoppe Inc its fourth quarter and fully year 2012 results. Vitamin Shoppe Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose to $950.90 million and its Net Income increased to $60.83 million. Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc declined from almost $65 per share on February 19, 2013 to $51.44 per share on Feb. 26, 2013.



Then on May 7, 2013, Vitamin Shoppe Inc announced its first quarter 2013 results. Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc declined from $49.70 per share on May 6, 2013 to as low as $43.74 on May 31, 2013.



On July 1, 2013, NYSE:VSI shares closed at $44.39 per share.



