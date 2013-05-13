Vitamin Supplement Helps Grow Hair, Nails Naturally

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- When it comes to looking fabulous for summer, nothing is greater than having beautifully glowing skin. Now, Eu Natural’s new health supplement, Biotin, is helping people achieve a healthy glow without all the muss and fuss.



Eu Natural Biotin is a B-vitamin supplement to help promote healthy hair growth, glowing skin and strong nails. This all-natural supplement is composed of pure B-complex vitamin that’s necessary for cell growth and metabolism of fats.



“Biotin is necessary for formation of fatty acids and glucose, which are used as fuels by the body,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “It is also important for the metabolism of amino acids and carbohydrates.”



About Biotin



The extra-strength formula comes in pure, pharmaceutical-grade 5000-microgram servings, helping your body achieve maximum results. Eu Natural Biotin helps thicken your hair to give you the strength and fullness you desire. The capsules are perfect for every diet, as they are 100 percent vegetarian, and they are free of gluten, wheat and dairy.



Biotin plays an important role in the body. It supports the health of the skin, nerves, digestive tract, metabolism and cells.



“Biotin may also help to treat some types of nerve pathology, such as the peripheral neuropathy that can result from kidney failure or diabetes,” states an article on WebMD. “Biotin supplements have been studied as a treatment for a number of conditions. In people with type 2 diabetes, early research suggests that a combination of biotin and chromium might improve blood sugar. On its own, biotin might decrease insulin resistance and nerve symptoms related to type 2 diabetes. There is some evidence that biotin can reduce nerve pain in people with diabetes.”



Other Health benefits



It’s argued that in addition to promoting healthy skin, hair and nail growth, doctors prescribe biotin for a number of other health problems, including:



- Acne

- Cracle cap

- Hepatitis

- Diabetes

- Eczema

- Mild depression

- Skin rash



- Information provided by About.com Alternative Medicine



Some health professionals argue that biotin supplements can help speed up metabolism and, in turn, promote weight loss.



Directions



To get the health benefits of biotin, you just need to take the capsule once a day with food.



Side Effects & Safety Information



This supplement is made in the United States, strictly abiding to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s standards by the cGMP Certified Laboratory. Like with any medicine, you should keep this out of reach of children. If you are pregnant or nursing, consult your physician before taking this product.



Eu Natural provides unbeatable value with premium health supplements, vitamins and herbal solutions. All of our products are made in the United States, following strict federal cGMP standards.



Visit us at www.EuNatural.com for helpful diet and health tips.



