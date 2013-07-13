Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Bosnia-Herzegovina - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Bosnia-Herzegovina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- According to existing laws, VDS products are generally considered OTC and the same rules apply for both VDS and OTC products. However, in reality, the situation is different. Firstly, the law on medicines and medical devices states that all OTC products need to be registered and issued a permit by ALIMS. A large number of VDS products are not included in the official ALIMS registry. Furthermore, the law says that OTC medicines can only be sold through pharmacies whereas VDS products are...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
