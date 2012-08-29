"Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Nigeria" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Nigeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Vitamins and dietary supplements is one of the fastest growing categories in consumer health as a whole. Such products are widely available in retail outlets, including regular retail channels, such as supermarkets, independent small grocers, and open markets. There is also strong marketing and promotion by major players.
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
