"Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Nigeria" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Nigeria", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Because of the health benefits of such products and the busy lifestyles of most Nigerians, vitamins and dietary supplements remains one of the fastest growth categories in consumer health. Key players present in the category use marketing activities and distribution to strengthen their brands, which helped to promote the growth and popularity of the category. Brands are readily available and easily accessible through almost all known distribution channels.
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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