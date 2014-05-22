New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Portugal"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Vitamins and dietary supplements recorded a marginal current value decline in 2013, a performance which represented an improvement on the 1% current value decline recorded in 2012 and the current value CAGR of -1% recorded over the entire review period. Vitamins and dietary supplements is a category which is enjoying growing demand in Portugal, although this growth is coming slowly. Increasing numbers of Portuguese consumers are turning to vitamins and dietary supplements on a regular basis in...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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