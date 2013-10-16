"Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Switzerland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Vitamins and dietary supplements was strongly influenced by the growing health awareness of Swiss consumers in 2012. The general health and wellness trend contributed to an increasing number of Swiss consumers starting to look after their health more carefully, thus increasingly paying attention to their daily intake of vitamins and minerals. Whilst these consist mainly of consumers aged between 30 and 65, the growing number of people aged 65+ also represents an important consumer group which...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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