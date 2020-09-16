Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- A new independent 122 page research with title 'Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia and important players/vendors such as merican Greetings, Card Factory, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Spencer Gifts. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Online Retail & Offline Retail the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/1131616-global-gifts-retailing-market



Summary

About Gifts Retailing



A gift signifies a product bought for social expression achieved through the act of presenting it to someone. A gift is an item given to someone without the expectation of payment or return. The retail market for gifts comprises a wide range of products, including souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decoration, greeting cards, giftware, and other products, which are sold through physical store retailers (offline distribution channel) and online retailers (online distribution channel).



Technavio's analysts forecast the global gifts retailing market will register a revenue of almost USD 77 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gifts retailing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

- American Greetings

- Card Factory

- Disney

- Hallmark Licensing

- Spencer Gifts



Market driver

- Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

- Pricing pressures due to fierce market competition

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

- Rise in demand for specialized merchandize

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the repoEnquire for customization in Report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1131616-global-gifts-retailing-market



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

- Market ecosystem

- Market characteristics

- Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

- Market definition

- Market sizing 2017

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

- Bargaining power of buyers

- Bargaining power of suppliers

- Threat of new entrants

- Threat of substitutes

- Threat of rivalry

- Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

- Global gifts retailing market by product

- Comparison by product

- Global souvenirs and novelty items market– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global seasonal decorations market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global greeting cards market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global giftware market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global other gift items market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

- Global gifts retailing market by distribution channel

- Comparison by distribution channel

-

....Continued



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1131616-global-gifts-retailing-market



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Gifts Retailing Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Gifts Retailing market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Gifts Retailing market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Gifts Retailing market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Purchase of Latest Version Global Gifts Retailing Market Study with COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1131616



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com