Vitamix Labs Opens New State-of-the-Art cGMP Supplement Manufacturing Facility

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Vitamix Laboratories, one of the most highly regarded vitamin manufacturers in the industry, recently announced a major milestone: the company has moved into a new 23,175 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Commack, New York. The company’s move from its original 7,200 square foot location in Farmingdale, New York means that it will be able to manufacture new products, create more jobs, and implement ultra-modern equipment.



According to representatives of the Vitamin Manufacturer, Vitamix Laboratories’ Commack location boasts three fully climate controlled warehouses and two in-house laboratories. The facility also includes advanced processing capabilities and fully automated filling and packaging lines for powders, liquids, solid dose vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products.



The company’s founder, Michael W. Koschitz, told Newsday that Vitamix Laboratories’ facility will allow the company to accelerate the production of Beverage Booster, its new line of meal replacement and energy drinks. Vitamix Laboratories will also carry on with the production of Private Label Supplements for other companies around the globe. These plans are expected to create 20 jobs over the next two years, bringing the company’s workforce up from 11 members to 31.



Suffolk County and agencies in the area have unanimously supported Vitamix Laboratories’ move. The Suffolk County IDA agreed to provide Vitamix Laboratories with a $67,091 reduction in property taxes over the course of five years as well as a $7,892 sales tax exemption on the purchase of equipment and materials.



Individuals interested in learning more about Vitamix Laboratories and its Supplement Manufacturing services can visit the company’s website for additional information. Readers are welcome to contact Vitamix Laboratories with questions or concerns about its products, and are invited to subscribe to Vitamix Laboratories’ Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates about the company.



About Vitamix Laboratories

Vitamix Laboratories is a globally recognized vitamin manufacturer and private label manufacturer of custom nutraceuticals, supplements, and vitamin products. The company is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, fulfillment and maintenance of dietary supplements for private label brands and companies. Over 27 brands in nine countries around the globe rely on Vitamix Laboratories for all of their vitamin manufacturing and private label supplement packaging needs. For more information, please visit http://www.vitamixlabs.com



Vitamix Laboratories

69 Mall Drive

Commack, NY 11725