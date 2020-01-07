Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total prevalent population of Vitiligo in the seven major markets was approximately 6,234,655 in 2017.

2. The United States accounted for the highest Vitiligo prevalent cases with around 2,663,753 cases in 2017.

3. Among the European countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population of Vitiligo with approximately 472,057 cases followed by the UK, which has a prevalent population of approximately 290,965 in 2017.

4. France has the lowest number of prevalent cases, among EU?5 countries, with around 188,196 cases in 2017.



Key benefits of the report



1. Vitiligo market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Vitiligo epidemiology and Vitiligo market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Vitiligo market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Vitiligo market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Vitiligo market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Vitiligo market.



"Female population was found to be more prevalent than the male population."



The therapeutic Vitiligo market in the seven major markets was approximately USD 882.75 million in 2017, which is increasing at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the study period (2017–2028). The United States accounts for the largest Vitiligo market size, in comparison to the other Seven Major Markets, i.e., EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size of Vitiligo, with approximately USD 56.27 million in 2017, while France had the smallest Vitiligo market size with approximately USD 22.43 million in 2017.



Based on the therapeutic class, the Calcineurin inhibitors [Off?label] are believed to hold the highest patient share [%] amongst the other therapeutic options available for Vitiligo treatment; however, owing to lower cost of treatment, the same is not applicable to the market revenue generated by Calcineurin inhibitors. Scenesse (Afamelanotide; Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals) is the only therapy that is expected to launch in all of the Seven Major Market, during the forecast period [2019–2028].



The market forecast solely focuses on the market revenue generated by the pharmacological treatment (inclusive of the combination therapies, that also comprises of Corticosteroids and Calcineurin inhibitors combined with Phototherapy) used for the management of Vitiligo in the diagnosed advanced Vitiligo cases.



Currently, there is no clinical candidate under the late stage of development for the treatment of Vitiligo. All the emerging therapies are under early Phase?II stage of clinical progress. Thus, based on DelveInsight's Analysis, two emerging therapies have been considered, i.e., INCB018424 (Incyte Corporation), and Scenesse (Clinuvel Pharmaceutical), which are expected to launch in the US market during the forecast period (2019–2028). Whereas, for Japan and Europe market, only Scenesse is going to be launched.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Vitiligo treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. INCB018424

2. SCENESSE (afamelanotide)

And many others



The key players in Vitiligo market are:

1. Incyte Corporation

2. Clinuvel Pharmaceutical

3. Aclaris Therapeutics

4. Celgene

5. Pfizer



And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance

3. Vitiligo Disease Background and Overview

4. Vitiligo Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. United States? Vitiligo Epidemiology

6. EU?5 Epidemiology of Vitiligo

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Italy

6.5. Spain

6.6. United Kingdom

7. Japan?Epidemiology of Vitiligo

8. Vitiligo Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Vitiligo Emerging Therapies

10.1. INCB018424: Incyte Corporation

10.2. SCENESSE (afamelanotide): Clinuvel Pharmaceutical

11. Other Promising Candidates

11.1. ATI?50002: Aclaris Therapeutics

11.2. Apremilast: Celgene

11.3. PF?06700841 and PF?06651600: Pfizer

12. Vitiligo: 7 Major Market Analysis

13. The United States: Market Outlook

13.1.United States Market Size

14. EU?5 Countries: Market Outlook

14.1.Germany Market Size

14.2. France Market Size

14.3. Italy Market Size

14.4. Spain Market Size

14.5. The United Kingdom Market size

15. Japan: Market Outlook

15.1.Japan: Market Size

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Sources Used

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



