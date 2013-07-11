Vitligo Research Foundation Identifies Drugs for Repurposing to Expedite Vitiligo Therapy Development

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Vitiligo Research Foundation (VRF) has identified more than 10 repurposing opportunities for existing drugs in order to expedite therapy development for the neglected disease that affects close to 100 million people worldwide.



The VRF conducted analyses of more than 30 already approved drugs, or drugs that are currently in pre- or clinical development by several biopharmaceutical companies for other, non-vitiligo indications.



“Results of potential drug repurposing analysis give us critical information with which to engage Big Pharma sooner, with a portfolio of targets that are at different stages of development,” says VRF CEO Yan Valle.



Dr. Igor Korobko, VRF Chief Scientific Director adds: “We have known for some time that biotech companies across the world weigh opportunities for vitiligo drug development, but usually drop them in favor of other disease indications. This analysis identifies several companies that would make optimal partners for us to fast track one of our programs to the clinic.”



Repurposing of identified drugs or compounds would minimize a complex, multi-year and multi-million dollar study necessary at the early development stage of a drug. The most promising compounds and drugs will be tested in pre-clinical trials to evaluate their ability to slow or stop the progression of vitiligo and induce regimentation.



Historical examples of repurposing from global pharma provide a clear precedent for the VRF's current repurposing activities, suggesting that success is possible.



About Vitiligo

Vitiligo is an under-investigated skin disease that affects between 65 and 95 million people worldwide. Vitiligo is a generally unpredictable disease, which results in a loss of inherited skin color over the lifetime. It is non-lethal and it does not cause any organic harm, but it has a devastating socioeconomic and psychological effect on the affected person and their family, especially in populations with darker skin.



About the Vitiligo Research Foundation

The VR Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, disease-specific foundation. As the nation's only organization addressing every phase of vitiligo treatment development, the VRF works with a diverse group of support organizations and individuals to achieve measurable and timely results. When it comes to finding a cure for vitiligo, VRF expects to make a difference in our lifetime.



Contact:

Yan Valle

CEO, Vitiligo Research Foundation

1, Penn Plaza #6205, New York, NY

1-646-327-8169

yan@vrfoundation.org

http://www.vrfoundation.org