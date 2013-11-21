Vitruvian Natural Lab Garcinia Cambogia Extract Lands Amongst Highly Rated Supplements on Amazon

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia Extract has become the go to natural supplement to assist weight loss in the past year and Vitruvian Natural Lab’s Garcinia Cambogia has become one of the highly rated supplements amongst the bunch that are available today.



Many medical professionals have called the Garcinia Cambogia Extract a breakthrough in the massive weight loss supplements industry, and no other has matched its popularity and effectiveness in recent times.



However, there have been emergence of many manufacturers of the product who claim that they have the best Garcinia Cambogia Extract supplement and many such companies keep piling up.



One way the potential customers are relying on to determine which Garcinia Cambogia supplement is actually effective is by simply viewing the ratings given by the customers on Amazon.com.



Vitruvian Natural Lab’s Garcinia Cambogia has become one of the leaders in that department as currently their supplement is rated at 4.4 out of 5 by the consumers.



One possible reason for their positive feedbacks could be due to the amount of extract actually present in the capsules. Some doctors have recommended at least 500mg of extract per capsule, certain companies have Garcinia Cambogia supplements with similar recommended composition. However, Vitruvian Natural Lab is offering 750mg of extract per capsule, far more than what most of the manufacturers are providing.



Vitruvian Natural Lab has also provided extensive information on the supplement and has listed out the Garcinia Cambogia benefits and even the Garcinia Cambogia side effects. Even though the all natural supplement is simply concentrated fruit in a capsule, the medical professionals of the company have clearly shared the side effects of Garcinia Cambogia. Vitruvian Natural Lab offers absolute transparency on their products and prioritizes customer satisfaction above all, a rare trait which should be followed by all supplement providers.



About Vitruvian Natural Lab

Vitruvian Natural Lab is one of the leading companies that provides natural health supplements that are manufactured in the U.S. Currently the company is focused on offering their supplement ‘Garcinia Cambogia’. Through the online platform, http://vitruviannaturallab.com/, specific details of Garcinia Cambogia can be viewed. The Vitruvian Natural Lab Garcinia Cambogia supplement is one of the highest rated supplements by the customers in Amazon.com. Details of the Vitruvian Natural Lab Garcinia Cambogia can also be viewed in the following video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb_dYVxYsfI.



For more information about Garcinia Cambogia, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of vitruviannaturallab.com, please email to info@vitruviannaturallab.com.