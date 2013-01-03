New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Vittorio D’Firenze was recently one of the sponsors of the celebration held at Papasito’s Restaurant in New York that recognized Latina television superstar, Laura Posada’s MyLifestyle cover as well as her birthday. The company joined Laura, her husband, recently retired New York Yankee All-Star Jorge Posada, MyLifestyle readers and other sponsors to honor Posada as an accomplished icon in the Latin community. Vittorio D’Firenze owners Juan, Juan Enrique and Julio Cesar Lozano were on hand to honor Posada and represent their company. The trio was thrilled to be involved in this celebration of Laura Posada and her accomplishments.



Vittorio D’ Firenze is an enterprise company that offers the latest fashion trends in Italian shoes, handbags and wallets. They also offer a system of sales through catalogs for entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming VDF sales representatives in order to gain experience in the world of fashion and in the process attain success and financial stability. VDF products are made of the highest quality materials and are offered through VDF catalogs or online. The VDF brand and products are extremely popular throughout North, Central and South America.



Vittorio d’ Firenze has made incredible inroads into the Hispanic market through a 7-year business relationship with Power Media Group, a well-known and established Hispanic advertising/public relations agency. Drawing on PMG’s knowledge of the Hispanic market and their successful strategy of excellent customer service, VDF has seen astounding growth within the Hispanic community.



Those who want to learn more about Vittorio D’Firenze can visit the company’s website and to view footage from the Laura Posada magazine cover and birthday celebration they can visit YouTube.



