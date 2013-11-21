VIVA Italian Coffee Now Offering Complete Line of Espresso Machines to Residential Customers

Penns Park, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- There’s nothing like the smell of freshly brewed espresso to get the day started. The aroma of espresso is simply invigorating. As the winter months approach, individuals will be in need of the flavor and energy that each sip brings. Already serving commercial businesses, VIVA Italian Coffee, a premier coffee and espresso retailer, is pleased to announce they are now expanding their services to provide residential customers and small offices with espresso machines. These high quality machines will save their clients time and money, and allow them to enjoy real Italian espresso that puts them in the middle of Napoli.



Napoli, or Naples, is where VIVA Italian Coffee roasts their beans to perfection. The company produces freshly roasted espresso beans, espresso pods, espresso cartridges (which fit all LaVazza machines) and bricks (ground espresso vacuum sealed) to accommodate just about every espresso machine.



The Pod style espresso machine can brew individual cups of espresso with the click of a button. Pod machines have easy functionality and maintenance which is ideal for the home, small office or restaurant. The traditional Espresso (bean) machines offered by VIVA Italian Coffee can brew custom sizes where users have the option of programming the machine to the exact dose they desire. These machines have automatic brewing or semi-automatic brewing options.



Whether purchasing for a home or place of business, VIVA Italian Coffee provides service, parts, and maintenance. To keep their clients completely satisfied, a professional from VIVA Italian Coffee will travel to the home or place of business in the event a machine is malfunctioning. They will use their expertise with operating coffee machines to find the problem and get the machine up and running in a timely manner. In addition to espresso machines, VIVA Italian Coffee offers (Espresso Bean) Grinders and Water Filtration/Softener components. They serve as an official distributor for OptiPure Water Filtration Systems.



To inquire on their services for a home or business, please call at 1-800-430-0487.



About VIVA Italian Coffee

Based in Penns Park, PA, VIVA Italian Coffee brings its customers a taste of Italy, roasting their beans fresh on a monthly basis. VIVA Italian Coffee is an official distributor for BUNN-O-MATIC American Brewers. They place the BUNN brewers in any restaurant or home free of charge with an agreement to purchase their privately labeled American Coffee. Their service area extends as far north as New York down through Maryland, also servicing all of PA, NJ and DE.



For more information, please visit http://vivacaffe.com/.