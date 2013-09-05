Vivacious and Romantic Boutique Hotels in Verona

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The gorgeous city of Verona in northern Italy is not only a historic UNESCO heritage Venetian city; it is also one of the dreamiest places on the planet that is perfect for long romantic weekend escapes. We have lined up several romantic hotels in Verona that are perfect love nests while you explore the wonders of the city.



Hotel Antica Porta Leona is plush romantic hotel that has lavish individually designed suites so couples can choose their own romantic themes. Take an extended couple’s bath with romantic rose petals in the whirlpool tub or the marble swimming pool while sipping champagne. Couples on long romantic weekends need not worry too much about meals because you can have your fill at the daily breakfast buffet and the all day snacks served at the lounge before going on romantic strolls towards nearby tourist attractions and shopping areas.



Byblos Art Hotel Villa Amista is an opulent romantic hotel that is a great choice for romantic long weekends in Verona. It is hard not to fall in love with the beautiful architecture, attractive murals, intriguing art work, lovely outdoor pool, 15th century wine cellar, fine dining and casual restaurants, and lush gardens that make the villa a truly romantic setting. The hotel’s concierge can help arrange for romantic evenings at the opera, wine tasting at nearby winery, tours to Garda Lake and Valpolicella Hills, and even help with arranging ultra romantic fairytale like weddings.



And lastly, the very romantic Verona boutique hotel Il Sogno Di Gulietta where the undying love story of Romeo and Juliet began. What can be more romantic than seeing Juliet’s balcony and experiencing the same passion with your loved one while sipping wine by the beautiful courtyard? The romantic hotel’s concierge can help arrange for concert or opera tickets, romantic wine tasting tours and candle-lit dinners, romantic boat tours to Lake Garda, and even jet or helicopter tours. Take advantage of the hotel’s romantic package offering a luxurious room with a romantic horse drawn carriage ride around the Old Town, a bottle of champagne with snacks, intimate candlelight dinner, private guided tour of local museums, and a romantic couples’ whirlpool bath with perfumed oils in their double Jacuzzi.



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Nicole Allmann, London, United Kingdom

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