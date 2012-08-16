Vivacta Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Vivacta Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Vivacta Limited (Vivacta) is a privately held medical diagnostic company, based in the UK. It develops and markets point-care tests for the in-vitro diagnostic markets. The company's piezofilm detection technology has benefits in the quantization of binding reactions such as immunoassays and gene probe assays. Its immunoassay tests detect a binding event between the target molecule (antigen) and antibodies. Vivacta develops diagnostic system, which consists of a low cost generic instrument (the Reader), and single use cartridge tests such as piezofilm sensor (the Cartridge). Its research and development wing concentrates on developing new technologies and products. Vivacta is headquartered in Sittingbourne, Kent, the UK.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Vivacta Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
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